City Councilman Adam McFadden announces run for Congress

City Councilman Adam McFadden, who currently serves as the Vice President for the Rochester City Council, has announced his plans to run for Congress.

The councilman will run for New York’s 25th Congressional seat, which was held by late Congresswoman Louise Slaughter until two weeks ago.

In the release sent out Friday morning, McFadden says:

“I am pleased and honored to announce my candidacy for Congress 25th District of New York. During my term as a Rochester city councilmember, I gained an understanding of the complexities of city government including its capabilities and limitations. “Most importantly, the primary role of any elected official should be to be an advocate for the people of their district. There are many issues that will come before us in the next two years. They include healthcare, gun law reform and education. In addition, we need to strengthen our community foundations to bring more jobs to Greater Rochester. “I look forward to a positive primary election campaign, meeting citizens, and tackling challenges. The Democratic Party is blessed to have talented candidates who are willing to run and debate on important issues”.

McFadden plans for formally announce his candidacy at an event Friday evening.