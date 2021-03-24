City Council to vote on City’s plan to reform RPD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Friday, the Rochester City Council is set to vote on the City of Rochester’s plan to reform the Rochester Police Department.

The death of George Floyd led to a push to examine and redesign police policies and procedures.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduced Executive Order 203 created the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, which requires all New York local police departments and governments to collaborate with their communities on a specific plan for change.

Thursday City Council is scheduled to vote on the Mayor's Police Reform Plan for Executive Order 203. Today at 5:30pm Council will be discussing and voting on our amendments to the plan. Here are my suggested amendments to the 203 Plan. https://t.co/ySxH7bGyjh — Mary Lupien 😷 (@marylupienroc) March 22, 2021

The 2021 agenda states, “Localities are required to engage their community and ratify a plan by April 1, 2021. Failure to complete this process will result in loss of State funding.”