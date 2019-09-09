City Council to address cars that park in bike lanes

SEPTEMBER PRECIPITATION: 1.10"FALL PRECIPITATION: 1.10" MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:43 PM MONDAY SUNSET: 7:32 PM

High pressure nosing in across the upper Great Lakes will give us a nice Monday. Expect any clouds around early in the day to give way to increasing sunshine. You'll note a fall feel for sure with temperatures topping out in the middle and upper 60s.A bit of a pattern shift develops beginning later tonight. A warm front will head our way from the west shifting toward the region with increasing clouds. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s Tuesday with increasing clouds. Rain chances will develop along that warm front but will hold off until later in the overnight Warmer air remains in place heading into Wednesday as highs climb into the middle 80s with a few rain chances and potentially some thunderstorms.Overnight lows these few days will also be running near 10° above normal and it will be likely worth turning on the Air Conditioning as it may start to get a bit uncomfortable for some by Wednesday. Due to an amplified upper trough west, there will be a sagging of this frontal boundary across New York State as a back-door cold front that will bring the threat of showers Thursday and even into Friday. That trough will start to push east for the first part of next weekend bringing the threat for showers, but once this storm system moves out Friday night and into Saturday the rain threat diminishes while temperatures likely remain warmer than average not only for the work week but into next week as well. - Meteorologist Josh Nichols