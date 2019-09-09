City Council to address cars that park in bike lanes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council is reviewing new legislation that would ban parking in bike lanes.
In some parts of the city, cars are allowed to park in the bike lanes certain days of the week.
The goal is to help keep bicyclists safe, and to prepare motorists for when the city introduces E-scooters and electric bikes.
The state legislature approved a bill in June that would regulate and allow E-scooters and electric bikes, but that bill is still awaiting the governor’s signature.