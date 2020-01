ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council will hold its swearing-in ceremony for new council members.

The members being sworn in are:

Lashay Harris for the south district

Mary Lupien for the east district

Michael Patterson for the northeast district

Jose Peo for the northwest district.

During the ceremony members will formally take the Oath of Office.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Rochester City Hall.