City Council confirms first-ever Executive Director of the Police Accountability Board

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Conor Dwyer Reynolds will serve as the Rochester Police Accountability Board’s first ever Executive Director. The Rochester City Council unanimously voted to confirm Reynolds at a meeting Tuesday night.

Reynolds was announced as the selection for the position by the PAB on Oct. 16.

“This is a major milestone in our journey toward a fully operational Police Accountability Board,” said City Council President Loretta C. Scott, “The selection of an Executive Director allows for the PAB to begin the crucial work that it is tasked to perform. We congratulate Conor Dwyer Reynolds on his appointment and thank the members of the Police Accountability Board for their hard work in conducting an extensive search for their Executive Director. We will continue to work together moving forward in the spirit of unity and progress.”

Reynolds is a clinical lecturer in Law, Associate Research Scholar in Law, and Environmental Law Fellow at Yale Law School. Reynolds co-directs Yale’s Environmental Protection Clinic, co-teaches Environmental Law, and is a supervising fellow in the Peter Gruber Rule of Law Clinic.

His work focuses on democracy, tort law, and environmental law. He is a native of Rochester, New York.

“I’m overwhelmed by the support from the Board, City Council, and the community,” said Reynolds. “The work continues.”