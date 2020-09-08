City Council announces regular public briefings with Mayor, Police Chief

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City Council announced Monday night that starting Tuesday, they will have regular briefings with Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and RPD Chief La’Ron Singletary.

The statement reads:

“During this heightened state in our community, the Council is calling for briefings concerning any interactions between protestors and police officers as well as an opportunity to ask questions and express any concerns. In the spirit of transparency, the briefings will be held using video conferencing and will be streamed live on the Council’s YouTube Channel.”

The first briefing will start Tuesday at 3 p.m.