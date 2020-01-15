City Council announces Police Accountability Board members

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council announced the members of the newly formed Police Accountability Board Wednesday.

The nine people are:

Dr. Robert Harrisson III

Ida Perez

Rabbi Drorah Setel

Rev. Matthew Nickoloff

Jonathon Dollhopf

Miquel Powell

Shani Wilson

Dr. Celia McIntosh

Rev. Dr. Rickey B Harvey

The board’s nine members will each serve an initial term which will expire on June 30, 2020. Following the initial term, board membership will be staggered, according to city officials.

Back in November, Rochester voters overwhelmingly approved of the PAB referendum.

The nine member board will have power to investigate complaints, subpoena evidence and witnesses, disciplinary power, review police practice and recommend changes.

The nine PAB board members were selected by:

Four members nominates by the City Council with one PAB member residing in each of the four Council districts.

Four members nominated from names submitted by the Police Accountability Board Alliance (PABA).

One member nominated by Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.

Police Accountability Board Member Bios

