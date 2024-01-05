ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s City Council members met with those responsible for property values and maintaining the tax rolls after receiving calls from residents.

Like many of you, the council members received questions and concerns about tax assessments. The city reassesses properties every four years.

The notices for this year went out recently and many residents were confused, shocked, and outraged over the estimated tax increase.

City Council members spoke with an assessor during a workshop Thursday. Among their questions, how is it possible for a homeowner in a neighborhood to see a drastic increase if someone else who owns a similar house in a different neighborhood does not?

“Charlotte and the 19th Ward hasn’t seen a lot of increase in the past 20 years,” said City Assessor Michael Zazzara. “It’s so far from the center city so, as people get priced out of strong neighborhoods, they’ll migrate. As people get priced out, in time, it will drive up those values.”

The notices that are sent out are not tax bills and the number does not take into account the property tax exemption homeowners can receive. City Councilmembers discussed ways they can better inform their constituents about how to dispute the new assessments and adhere to the deadlines coming in February and March.