Local News

City calls for cool sweep on Friday

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 07:25 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 07:27 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The City of Rochester has issued a cool sweep for Friday.

Under a cool sweep, hydrants are opened and hours at city pools and spray parks are extended. It is activated whenever forecasts call for temperatures to reach for exceed 85 degrees.

A full list of cool sweep locations are listed below:

Hydrant Locations (noon to 4 p.m.):
• #41 School parking lot, 279 W. Ridge Rd.
• Baden Park, Vienna Street gateway

Spray Parks (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.):
• Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St. 
• Campbell Street R-Center 524 Campbell St.
• Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St. 
• Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.
• David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.
• Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave. 
• Roxie Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.

Spray Features – (not a full spray park, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.):
• Fourth and Peck Playground, Corner of Fourth and Peck Streets  
• Martin Luther King Jr. Park playground, 353 Court St. (Residents are asked NOT to play in the fountains)
• Troup Street Park, Troup Street and Van Auker Street (between Reynolds Street and Ford Street)

Swimming Opportunities and Hours of Operation:
• Avenue D R-Center Pool (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.), 200 Avenue D
• Clinton Baden Pool (Mon.-Fri. only 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) 485 N. Clinton Ave.
• Durand Eastman Beach (11 to 7 p.m.), Lake Shore Blvd. & Kings Highway N.
• Flint Street R-Center Pool (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.), 271 Flint St.
• Genesee Valley Park Pool (noon to 9 p.m.), 131 Elmwood Ave.
• Wilson Foundation Academy (Mon. – Fri. only, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), 200 Genesee Street

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected