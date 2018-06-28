City calls for cool sweep on Friday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The City of Rochester has issued a cool sweep for Friday.

Under a cool sweep, hydrants are opened and hours at city pools and spray parks are extended. It is activated whenever forecasts call for temperatures to reach for exceed 85 degrees.

A full list of cool sweep locations are listed below:

Hydrant Locations (noon to 4 p.m.):

• #41 School parking lot, 279 W. Ridge Rd.

• Baden Park, Vienna Street gateway



Spray Parks (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.):

• Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

• Campbell Street R-Center 524 Campbell St.

• Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

• Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.

• David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

• Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

• Roxie Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.



Spray Features – (not a full spray park, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.):

• Fourth and Peck Playground, Corner of Fourth and Peck Streets

• Martin Luther King Jr. Park playground, 353 Court St. (Residents are asked NOT to play in the fountains)

• Troup Street Park, Troup Street and Van Auker Street (between Reynolds Street and Ford Street)



Swimming Opportunities and Hours of Operation:

• Avenue D R-Center Pool (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.), 200 Avenue D

• Clinton Baden Pool (Mon.-Fri. only 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) 485 N. Clinton Ave.

• Durand Eastman Beach (11 to 7 p.m.), Lake Shore Blvd. & Kings Highway N.

• Flint Street R-Center Pool (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.), 271 Flint St.

• Genesee Valley Park Pool (noon to 9 p.m.), 131 Elmwood Ave.

• Wilson Foundation Academy (Mon. – Fri. only, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), 200 Genesee Street