City breaks ground on developments on former Inner Loop Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - City officials broke ground Thursday on new apartments as part of the Inner Loop East Transformation Project.

Veneto Wood Fire Grill has been around for almost 18 years. It has seen the area change. Manager Jillion Cook says although change is good, she'll be happy when construction along the Inner Loop is finished. "I think after the whole Inner Loop was being worked on it slowed business down a little bit but were starting to see it build back up.”

According to the city, it will be a while. Thursday, was the ground-breaking for complete. Charlotte Square on the loop.

A housing project consisting of 50 subsidized units. A couple blocks over at Union Street between East Avenue and Broad Street is Parcel 3. Developers are proposing to build out 66 luxury apartments of which 26 will be subsidized.

Down the road on Monroe Avenue Parcel 7, the old Kinkos developers are proposing mix housing and commercial space similar to Tower 280.

"Just make sure we're building a community we have market housing next to market rate lofts and town houses next to a real affordable project," the mayor said.

City dwellers have mixed opinions.

"Seems like we're pushing out the homeless and making way for more high rises. I live in Village Gate and I can afford to live there but I can't afford these high rises," said Michelle Albee.

"As people come downtown businesses will come downtown and be supported," said Joe Fazio.