City Blue Imaging celebrates 95 years in business in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City Blue Imaging, a popular print and copy company in Rochester, celebrated 95 years of business on Wednesday.

The celebration, hosted by City Blue Owners Mark Cleary and John Mealey, came six months after a fire broke out and destroyed their facility on Scio Street in Rochester. Now, the company has rebuilt and is excited to engage with the community.

“The company has been a key part of the community we believe for all of those 95 years and we’re really excited especially following what we’ve gone through over the last six months to be rebuilding and back on our feet, so we’re thrilled,” Mealey said.

“It’s a testament to the City Blue team, our staff, everyone is so dedicated and resilient.”

The event also featured remarks from the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, as well as from the City of Rochester Deputy Commissioner.