City apartment complex residents fed up with trash pileup in parking lot, RHA addressing issue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some people living in the Glenwood Garden Apartments in the City of Rochester said they have been dealing with trash piling up in the parking lot and animals digging around in it for about a month. They said this started happening after the complex’s only dumpster was taken away.

In a statement, the Rochester Housing Authority said they removed the dumpster when non-resident activity and illegal dumping posed a health and safety risk. Residents Victoria Bennett-Brinson and William Thomas have lived here for 15 years.

“Bring the dumpsters back, put up some video cameras so they can see who’s dumping the garbage in there. We have nowhere to put our garbage now,” said Bennett-Brinson.

Thomas said he’s been calling the mayor’s office and RHA, with no response.

On Wednesday morning, the large pile of trash was in the parking lot and residents said it’s been there for at least a couple of weeks. They said squirrels, rats, wild cats, and possums get into the garbage.

The trash was picked up around 1 p.m. on Wednesday after News 8 contacted the RHA twice to inquire about it.

Residents say a dumpster used to be here & was removed a month ago. They want it back – so trash doesn’t pile up and continue attracting animals. The RHA says they removed it because of illegal dumping. On @News_8 at 4&5, hear what they’re doing to permanently fix the issue. — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) May 5, 2021

As of Wednesday afternoon, the lot was empty but neighbors said they’re concerned about another pileup. They said a similar pile built up a couple of weeks ago and was picked up, and the new one started just after the pickup.

To fix the problem, the RHA said they provided each unit with a trash bin. For anything larger, they said residents should call maintenance to have it picked up. Bennett-Bronson said maintenance picks up the items but places them in the pile in the parking lot.

According to the RHA, maintenance has been working to keep the area clean between city trash pickup days every seven days, and it’s their understanding non-residents are still illegally dumping trash on the property.

In a statement, RHA said:

“To address the issue, a perimeter fencing/gate project is in the design phase. RHA is going to bring the dumpster back and have a fence installed to enclose the area and provide additional safety and security for our residents.”

They did not provide a timeline on the project. Residents said they would also like security cameras installed.

News 8 also reached out to the city for comment but they haven’t gotten back to us yet.