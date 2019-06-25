City accepting proposals for next Inner Loop project

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is moving forward with its plans to transform the northern portion of the Inner Loop.

Mayor Lovely Warren announced Tuesday that a study is underway to determine the best course of action for development, and Warren says she wants the city to build off the success of the Inner Loop East project.

“With the successful completion of the Inner Loop East project, we are excited to move forward with evaluation and planning to transform the Inner Loop North,” Warren said in a press release. “This project has the potential to reconnect Downtown Rochester with several neighborhoods, the Public Market, and High Falls — and will further our efforts to create 21st century transformation options which will lead to more jobs, safer streets and better educational opportunities for our citizens.”

City officials say they aim to convert some or all sections of the Inner Loop, from Charlotte Street to the Genesee River, to another complete street with “significant acreage for redevelopment.”

The Inner Loop East Transformation Project kicked off in 2017 and has since reconnected neighborhoods in that portion of the city and also created new space for downtown development in the process, including new apartment buildings and other housing units.

The city’s request for proposals call for transportation planning, public outreach, engineering, and design services. Proposals are due by August 16. A pre-proposal meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at City Hall.