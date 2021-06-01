Citizens speak at public forum on dirt bike use in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council held a public forum Tuesday evening on the increased use of ATVs, dirt bikes, and off-road motorized vehicles on city streets.

Those attending were able to share possible solutions for cutting down on violent crashes involving these vehicles. Many who spoke Tuesday addressed the annoyance off-roading vehicles are causing to neighborhoods. A rider who spoke says the hobby is about more than feeling free.

“When we ride, and we say we feel free, it’s not like freedom,” said Sam Smith. “Most of the people we riding with don’t have a steady home, a steady family, so when we are all riding together, we’re all a family. It doesn’t matter what part of town you’re from, it don’t matter if you white, if you Black, Asian, we’re all a family together. We’re not a gang, we all look at each other as family.”

Last week, the Monroe County Legislature adopted a law that will give police additional tools to enforce existing laws and will also authorize increased fines for the use of illegal vehicles.