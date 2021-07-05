Churchville woman killed in crash on New York State Thruway

MANCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Churchville woman was killed in a crash on the New York State Thruway on Saturday.

According to the New York State Police, troopers responded to the Thruway in the Town of Manchester. The driver, Jane Grein, 59, was killed when the vehicle she was operating, left the roadway, and struck a concrete support for the exit 43 bridge over the Thruway.

State Police believe a medical event may have been a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.