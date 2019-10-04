Churchville resident promoted to Colonel in the NY Army National Guard

Col. Michael Charnley, commander of the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade, is promoted from lt. col. by his wife Karen and Maj. Gen. Raymond Shields, during a ceremony at the Division of Military and Naval Affairs, Latham, N.Y., Oct. 2. 2019. In an uncommon ceremony, three colonels received their promotion on the same day to a rank that makes up just 32 out of the more than 10,000 members of the New York Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ryan Campbell)

LATHAM, N.Y. (WROC) — Michael Charnley, a Churchville resident, who served in Panama, Bosnia, and Kuwait was promoted to Colonel in the New York Army National Guard this week.

The ceremony took place Tuesday at the New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York.

Of the more than 10,000 men and women in the New York Army National Guard, only 32 have the rank of colonel.

Charnley entered the Army in 1991 and transferred to the New York National Guard in 2001 and served in various command and staff positions at company, battalion and brigade level.

He deployed homeland security support during Operation Nobel Eagle after September 11, 2001, provided aviation support during the National Guard response to the Southeast States following Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and deployed to the Republic of Panama in support of a New Horizons training mission.

Charnley and his wife Karen have four children: Nicholas, Matthew, Kathleen, and Joseph.