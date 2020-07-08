Churchville man nominated for Medal of Honor

CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Local man is being formally nominated to receive the Medal of Honor — the nation’s highest personal military decoration.

Brian Chontosh is a Churchville native and served as a marine. He’s said to have taken out an enemy force of over 20 men, saving his fellow soldiers back in 2003.

“Brian’s leadership in doing what he did that day and unflinching bravery and decisive actions kept his entire fire team alive,” Representative Tom Reed said of Chontosh

Local leaders praised Chontosh’s actions during his career as a marine, saying he’s the perfect candidate for the Medal of Honor.

“He doesn’t expect any of this,” Contosh’s father, Rich Chontosh said. “He thinks that a lot of his men should get it and it if weren’t for some of his men, he wouldn’t be here.”

Chontosh served in the marines for 20 years before retiring.