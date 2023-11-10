ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual Christmas in the Country craft show returns to the Rochester Dome Arena this weekend. It features hundreds of vendors and artisans selling all handcrafted decor, jewelry. And gourmet food.

This is the fifth year the holiday artisan market makes its way to Rochester, making it a perfect opportunity to get a head start on holiday gift shopping.

“It’s a great opportunity to come and Christmas shop and make your gift buying meaningful,” said event organizer Dan Kaczynski. “You actually get to meet the person that created this cause it’s only handcrafted items that we have. So, you really have this really awesome interaction between artisans and patrons.”

Christmas in the country is happening until Sunday. The show opens Saturday and Sunday at 10:00 a.m. Complimentary return passes are available each day.