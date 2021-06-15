Christmas in June comes to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police and Gate Police, along with the Pirate Toy Fund, came together Monday to make Christmas in June a reality.

Organizers say it’s all about giving back to the community and providing a proper Christmas for local children who may not have been able to have one last year due to the pandemic.

Salvatores and People’s Choice Kitchen also partnered to make the event happen.

“If we can run out negative energy and infiltrate our community with positive things to just let people know in general that there are a lot of good things that is going on – there’s a lot of good people in this community – that’s willing to reach out and help individuals and let them know this is a city of love,” said Tammi Herron, People’s Choice Kitchen.

More than 200 gifts were handed out during the event.