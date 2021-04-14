Chili woman who died after Monday crash identified

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman who died after a crash in Chili on Monday was identified Wednesday by the the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Lauren Giardina, 31 of Chili, was hospitalized on Monday after a three-car crash in the area of Union Street and Slate Drive, officials say.

According to MSCO, deputies responded to the area around 2:25. Upon arrival, Giardina was awake on scene and was talking to deputies and EMS as the scene. She was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Later that night, she died at the hospital, authorities said Wednesday.

Loring Weider, 46, of Chili was issued a traffic ticket for following too Closely as the result of the investigation into the cause of the accident.

“At the time of the deputies investigation, no drug or alcohol involvement was noted. MCSO offers its condolences to the family and friends of Lauren Giardina,” MCSO officials said in a statement.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.