CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A Chili family has lost hundreds of dollars in medical supplies after their refrigerator died and the insurance company failed to replace it in time.



Stacy Killings and her sister help take care of their elderly parents and when their refrigerator stopped cooling, she knew they had to get a new one fast.



“My mother has several physical impairments and needs. She’s diabetic so she has to have insulin and her insulin needs to be refrigerated,” Killings said.

Luckily, the fridge was still under warranty but what wasn’t so lucky was the process to get ahold of the insurance company (New Leaf Service Contracts), figure out what was wrong with the appliance, and ultimately find out the part that was needed was on backorder.



“Meanwhile, my sister and I are buying ice to try to keep the food in the refrigerator cold as well as my mother’s insulin,” Killings said, “She needs that to sustain her life. So there’s nothing more important than that.”



After weeks of phone calls to the insurance company, manufacturer, and eventually warehouse, Killings was told she had to buy a brand-new fridge on her own dime despite the previous one still being under warranty.



“We don’t have that type of money right now to purchase a new refrigerator,” Killings said.

After hundreds of dollars worth of insulin down the drain and hours spent on the phone trying to get a reimbursement, New Leaf eventually credited the family with money to purchase a fridge. When the new appliance arrived, it was dented and glass shattered. The journey to get a new refrigerator went on for months and Killings said it shouldn’t be this hard.



“Being that my parents are older, with health concerns, they would not have been able to figure this out on their own. And I think that something should be done about and I think more people should speak up about it,” Killings said, “We don’t want people taking advantage of them just because they’re elderly.”



Based on her experience, Killings suggests purchasing insurance on items like appliances only if you have the means to fill out claims forms and sit on the phone for hours at a time.



News 8 did reach out to the insurance company, New Leaf Service Contracts for comment and has yet to hear back.