ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect was arrested and charged with murder Monday in connection to a fatal shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester.

Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 32, shot Javon Sampson on April 9. Sampson was hospitalized and died nearly 2 weeks later, on April 22.

According to investigators, Lane was identified as a suspect shortly after the murder.

Police searched Queens and Kings Apparel on Chili Avenue, a business run by Lane, as well as his apartment on Salina Street. They say they found ammunition, narcotics, scales, beakers, and items indicating the narcotics would be packaged for sale.

Members of the United States Marshals Felony Fugitive Task Force took Lane into custody Monday, finding a loaded handgun. He was charged with second degree murder. He was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, as police say he has four prior felony convictions prohibiting him from owning a firearm.

Police say additional charges may be filed in relation to the handgun recovered during his arrest and the narcotics found in the search of his home and business.

Lane is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.