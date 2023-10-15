ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Non-profit organization Children Awaiting Parents is alerting Facebook users of a hack to their social media profiles.

CEO Lauri McKnight said she does not currently have access to her personal Facebook profile, as well as the organization’s page.

“This is a serious matter as our largest fundraiser of the year, Our Annual Gala on November 4, 2023 is approaching soon,” McKnight said.

McKnight said she is working with Facebook to investigate the hack and recover accounts, but is urging users to be cautious if they receive any messages from their page during this time.

“We are asking the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to Facebook,” McKnight said. “We urge everyone to be careful about what information they share on social media and to verify any information they see about our fundraiser before donating or attending.”