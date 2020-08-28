Childcare advocates urge Cuomo to release CARES Act child care funds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Federal CARES Act provides COVID-19 relief funding to families, workers and health care providers, to help them through the pandemic. But Assemblyman Harry Bronson, along with some local child care advocates, say the child care system has been left out of some funding. They expressed their concerns in a press conference Thursday morning.

According to the advocates, The CARES Act provided $162 Million in child care funding to the state, in April of 2020. The funding was broken down into CARES I (health and safety supplies and operating grants) and CARES II (grants to programs to re-open or expand capacity). But, out of that funding, $69 Million has not been allocated, and at least $10 Million remains from from the Essential Worker Scholarship program.

Along with that, advocates say there are remaining funds from Child Care and Development Block Grant and Temporary Assistance for Need Families. They’re asking that those funds be used to support child-care programs that have been struggling, or are opening again.

Ronora James, Vice President of VOICE/CSEA Local 100A and Owner Operator of a Rochester area Group Family Child Care Program, said that out of all the childcare providers who are still open in New York State, 78% are operating at less than 25% capacity.

At the conference, advocates asked the people of Rochester, to put themselves in the position of an essential worker, with children.

“We need child care support as soon as possible, there are child care centers closing daily, enrollment is dropping, parents are not able to work. Funding is needed so parents can return to work, to be secure knowing their children are well taken care of,” said James. “This is money used to help feed children, activities, learning experiences, field trips, and daily activities.”

“This problem may not be at your door, but it is your problem,” said Jerome Underwood, Action for Better Community CEO. “A society is really measured by how it treats it’s children, and by extension, families.” He said the decision to support child care providers and programs is not a business decision, but an issue of morality and justice – especially amid a pandemic.

Ibero-American Action League President and CEO Angelica Perez-Delgado said that an overwhelming amount of people of color live in poverty in the community, and 80% of families in the City of Rochester are single-headed households.

“These families are now forced to choose between a paycheck and their children’s livelihood,” she said.

She, and others at the conference said the state can’t continue to re-open without funded child care – especially when tens of millions of dollars, already designated for child care, have not been released.

“Our child care providers are part of our children’s care team,” said Bronson. “We want the governor to be part of that care team as well, and release these federal funds.”

Advocates are also calling on Cuomo to compensate Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R) agencies – who have been dipping into lines of credit and struggling to make payroll, after being enlisted to support programs and providers by the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS).

Bronson said he and 80 other colleagues, on both ends of the political spectrum, as well as 44 organizations, communicated these concerns in a letter to Cuomo in early August.

Other advocates joining Bronson include The Children’s Agenda CEO Larry Marx, President of Generations Childcare and Childcare Provider Bridget Shumway, The Child Care Council Executive Director Jeffrey Pier and Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI) Interim Director Aqua Porter. Also involved were United Way Impact Officer Jennifer Cathy and CSEA Communications Specialist Ove Overmyer.