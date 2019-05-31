Child killed in drunk driving crash in Sheldon identified, another remains in critical condition Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sheldon, NY (WROC) - Sheriff's deputies have released new information in the investigation into a deadly crash in Wyoming County over Memorial Day weekend.

The four-year-old child killed in the crash has now been identified and the conditions of the other family members have been updated.

Deputies say the family, who is from New Jersey, was riding in a Kia Sedona on Sunday, May 26 when it was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup truck in a "T-Bone" type collision at the intersection of Route 20A and Maxon Road in the Town of Sheldon. Police tell News 8 the pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign on Maxon Road.

Ondina Castro De La Cruz, 47, and Mayelin Brito-Castro, 32, were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Kyara Hernandez-Brito, 4, was hospitalized for head injuries and died about an hour later.

The conditions of the other victims involved in the crash are as follows:

1. Reyes Rodriguez, 55, was taken by Warsaw Ambulance to Wyoming County Community Hospital and was later released.

2. Maria Brito-Castro, 26, was taken by Monroe Ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for a lacerated liver, broken ribs and broken arm and has been discharged.

3. Mayelin’s son, 14, was taken by Attica Ambulance to WCCH for lacerations and bruising and later transferred to Oishie Children’s Hospital and has been discharged.

4. Maria’s daughter, 10, was taken by Varysburg Ambulance to Oishie Children’s Hospital for facial fractures, lacerations and a broken leg and has been discharged.

5. Maria’s daughter, 4, was taken by North Java Ambulance to Oishie Children’s Hospital for a head injury and is still in critical condition and in intensive care.

6. Maria’s daughter, 4, was taken by Mercy EMS to Oishie Children’s Hospital for a broken arm, broken clavicle and lacerations and has been discharged.

Deputies say not everyone in the Sedona was wearing a seatbelt and no child seats or booster seats were in the vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck was identified as Richard Sawicki, 20, of Lackawanna. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance but did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. Sawicki has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. He was arraigned in the Town of Warsaw Court.

Investigators say Sawicki was coming from a bonfire party the night before when the crash happened. They say they have evidence he purchased alcohol with a fake out-of-state ID prior to the party.

Sawicki was remanded to the Wyoming County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond and his driver’s license was suspended. He is due back in court on June 10.