It should be a gem of a day with temperatures climbing into the middle 70s under sunny skies. A gentle lake breeze will set up in the early afternoon.

All attention right now is on Tropical Storm Cristobal that is making landfall in Louisiana and will start to work its way into the United States the first half of the week. This will get swept up into the larger circulation Tuesday and help force warm and muggy air into the region beginning Tuesday. Temperatures will respond quickly with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° by Tuesday afternoon under continually sunny skies. The wind will be firmly coming out of the south at this point that will keep our temperatures warm through the overnight and into Wednesday.