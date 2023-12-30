ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Tim Hortons Iceplex announced a new partnership with Chef’s Catering, a locally owned and operated catering company, on Saturday. Chef’s Bar & Grill will open inside the rink on January 3.

Chef’s Catering has built a reputation for exceptional food and service since its 2011 founding by award-winning chef Mike Zazzaro. The culinary empire extends beyond catering with popular food trucks (Chef’s Mobile Kitchen, Eat Greek, and Sonny’s Landing) and the recently renovated Chef’s Event Center.”

This collaboration signifies a major step forward for Tim Hortons Iceplex and Chef’s Bar & Grill. Chef’s Catering was Rochester’s Community Choice Award winner this year.

“Chef’s Catering is thrilled to join Tim Hortons Iceplex with a fresh vision for the facility’s bar & restaurant,” Zazzaro said. “Expect a vibrant atmosphere, dynamic menus, and catering expertise honed over a decade of full-service catering, food trucks, and the party house. We’re bringing the best of Chef’s to the hockey and sports community.”

Chef’s Bar & Grill will debut with a diverse menu of food, beer, and wine perfectly timed for the peak of the hockey season.

Throughout the remainder of the hockey season, collaborations will occur with customers to refine the menu, which will build a diverse selection. By the 2024-2025 season, the plans include a full bar, team catering, and event services.

Tim Hortons Iceplex, located on Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road next to Monroe Community College, strengthens its commitment to providing its 1.5 million annual guests a world-class experience, while Chef’s Catering expands its reach and elevates Rochester’s culinary scene, Zazzaro said.

Chef’s Bar & Grill is hiring for multiple positions at this new location. For more information on how to apply, click here.

“Mike’s legendary expertise and team’s innovative spirit are the perfect fit to bring our food and beverage vision to life,” Chris Woodworth, Executive Director of Tim Hortons Iceplex, said. “We look forward to working with them as they develop a food and beverage offering that is unheard of for our industry, and can’t wait to unveil this groundbreaking experience for our customers.”