Cheesy Eddie’s giving away treats for National Cheesecake Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a good day to be a fan of sweet treats in Rochester.

Cheesy Eddie’s is celebrating National Cheesecake Day Tuesday by offering a free slice of cheesecake per guest that visits either of their two Rochester area locations.

Bakery officials say they expect to give away some 5,000 slices of cheesecake, including several flavor varieties.

The original location at 602 South Avenue will be handing out slices from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the new store at 900 Jefferson Road will be also be celebrating with free slices from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.