Cheesy Eddie’s giving away treats for National Cheesecake Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a good day to be a fan of sweet treats in Rochester.

Cheesy Eddie’s is celebrating National Cheesecake Day Tuesday by offering a free slice of cheesecake per guest that visits either of their two Rochester area locations.

Does it get any better than this? 🤤😛

Bakery officials say they expect to give away some 5,000 slices of cheesecake, including several flavor varieties.

The original location at 602 South Avenue will be handing out slices from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the new store at 900 Jefferson Road will be also be celebrating with free slices from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

