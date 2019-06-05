Cheesy Eddie's opens second location

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) - Local bakery Cheesy Eddie's is expanding. The second location, at the Genesee Valley Regional Market, features a transformed 5,000 square foot facility with a new kitchen, café, and parking.

The new location will accommodate additional production, as well as servicing retail, wedding, shipping, corporate, and wholesale business lines.



Cheesy Eddies opened its doors to the Rochester community in 1976 at their flagship store on South Avenue in the City of Rochester. Today, they supply over 45 restaurants with desserts including the Greater Rochester International Airport's Taste of Rochester