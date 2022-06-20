PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester golfers participated in a charity tournament Monday.

Hosted by the Town of Penfield, Kiwanis Club, and the Penfield Rotary Club, the 30th annual Charity Golf tournament took place at Shadow Lake Country Club. Previous beneficiaries of the tournament include Bethany House, Golisano Children’s Hospital, and local food pantries.

“It means a lot to me but it means more to the community,” said Robert Calabrese with Charity Golf. “We are doing an awful lot for the Penfield-Periton community. We gift to the children; we gift to the Golisano as one of our big charities. And it’s just a wonderful feeling.”

This was the first community charity golf tournament after a two-year pause during the pandemic.

This year — the funds raised are slated to go to assisted living facilities.