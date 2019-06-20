Some charges dismissed against 2 suspects in bomb plot against Muslim community

Two of the four suspects accused of plotting a terror attack against an upstate Muslim community have had some of their charges dismissed. Three of the four appeared in court on Thursday.

Andrew Crysel, Vincent Vetromile and Brain Colaneri were all previously facing six counts of conspiracy, terrorism and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with an alleged plot to attack the small hamlet of Islamberg in Delaware County. The fourth suspect, a juvenile at the time of arrest, is facing the same charges.

Brain Colaneri had three of those charges dropped in early June and now the same has happened for Andrew Crysel. Both men are still facing three counts related to the alleged terror plot. The judge dismissed the charges after reviewing grand jury minutes and deciding there was insufficient evidence.

Representatives for the third adult, Vincent Vetromile, also requested a review of grand jury minutes but was denied any reduction or dismissal.

During Thursday’s hearing, representatives for Crysel and Colaneri also asked for a reduction in bail. Crysel’s attorney spoke with News 8 outside the courtroom.

“There were legal deficiencies as to my client’s involvement with these top counts and so I credit the judge for making a good decision,” said Attorney Jason Housel.

Crysel and Colaneri will appear in court again on June 28. They now each face three charges of conspiracy. Representatives for Vetromile, who is still facing six counts related to the alleged terror plot, referenced a possible plea deal in court. He will appear in court again at a later date.

The juvenile suspect’s case is being handled in Youth Part Court.