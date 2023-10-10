ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester attorney accused of exposing himself and grabbing a woman had his charges thrown out.

The alleged victim in this case claims she went to Nathan Van Loon’s office to drop off paperwork when at some point she went to the bathroom. That’s when she claims Van Loon met her inside the bathroom, grabbed her, and made several sexual advances toward her as she began to leave.

Van Loon denied these claims, telling News 8 he had a strong alibi to back him up. He was charged with forcible touching and exposure of a person. Those charges were dropped last week.