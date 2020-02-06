Employee files charge of discrimination against College at Brockport through EEOC

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A charge of discrimination has been filed against the College at Brockport by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), on behalf of Vicki Elsenheimer.

Elsenheimer is the administrative assistant to the Vice President for Advancement. She filed the complaint against SUNY school through the EEOC. Her lawyer sent News 8 these documents:

In the complaint, Elsenehimer says “Based on the behaviors of individual and institutional racism, I believe I have been discriminated against because of my race.”

This comes after Brockport’s now-former Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Cephas Archie was controversially fired on January 24. The school didn’t give a reason but Dr. Archie told News 8 he was told it was performance-related. Students protested Dr. Archie’s firing on campus that same night.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren blasted Brockport in a Facebook post that weekend, saying in part, “It’s unfortunate when the people working towards diversity and inclusion across the collegiate spectrum also face it themselves.”

She later spoke publicly, saying Dr. Archie’s firing speaks to a “larger issue.”

President Heidi Macpherson announced that Dr. Lorraine Acker will serve as interim CDO on January 27. That night, President Macpherson held a town hall meeting on campus to discuss student concerns on January 27.

News 8 reached out to the College at Brockport for a statement or response to this charge of discrimination and university officials said, “We are unable to comment on pending legal matters.”

