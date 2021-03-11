Charge dropped for woman pepper sprayed by Rochester police

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A trespassing charge and an arrest warrant against a mother who was pepper sprayed and tacked by a Rochester police officer have been dropped, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on February 25 when officers responded to Portland Avenue for the report of a female shoplifter. Police say once officers arrived on scene, they found a woman who matched the description of the suspect.

“During the investigation and interaction between the officer and the female, a struggle ensued and the female was pepper sprayed and arrested,” Rochester police said in a Friday press release. “While this was taking place, her young child was on scene and with her. The child was not pepper sprayed or injured during the arrest.”

According to the PAB, the footage shows a male officer attempting to arrest a woman who he believed may have stolen items from a drug store. After a brief conversation where the officer checks the woman’s purse, the woman runs with her 3-year-old to a nearby storefront.

The woman was ultimately charged with trespassing and given an appearance ticket and the officer is on administrative leave until an internal investigation is complete. Officials say the woman was due in court Tuesday but not appear, which led to the warrant.

On Wednesday, the DA’s office said the trespass charge on which she was arrested, was dropped.