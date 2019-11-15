Special Touch Bakery: Changing lives one pie at a time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Special Touch Bakery in Rochester is serving up the Thanksgiving tasty treats. Their delicious pies will definitely grab your eyes.

“Biggest pie this time of year pumpkin, pecan and cannoli,” said Joe Perdicho, Director of Bakery operations.

But you better hurry up, the deadline to get one before Thanksgiving is soon!

“Pie pick up day for Thanksgiving pie orders is Tuesday the 26th. Folks have to have their orders in by next Friday November 22nd. You can pick up your pies here at Special Touch Bakery at Mount Read Boulevard or Holy Childhood in Henrietta,” said Laurie Otto, Marketing manager.

Their pies are special. They’re made with love by all kinds of people, including those with developmental disabilities.

“This is a great opportunity for us to give them an opportunity to develop themselves,” said Perdicho.

For Megan Seedhouse, she loved it so much that she came back a second year. She like many others learn all kinds of work at the bakery.

“When I first came I learned how to crimp and how to crum the pies too,” said Seedhouse. “I love my coworkers and I love the pies too.”

Perdicho said they make around 5K to 6K pies a day! A fun fact: The Winter Wonderland Cakes they were making while filming, are baking approximately 16,000 cakes which equals about 2 tons of batter this holiday season.

Changing lives, one pie at a time. To order your Thanksgiving pies: https://www.specialtouchbakery.org/