Changes will allow a former officer to serve on Rochester Police Accountability Board

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- Changes to proposed legislation that would create a police accountability board in Rochester would allow a former police officer to fill one spot on the board.

But, lawmakers say only one former law enforcement officer could serve on the board at a time. And that officer can't be a former Rochester police officer and has to have left their law enforcement job three years prior to joining the board.

Among other changes, as previously reported, the legislation would be approved by voters before becoming law. The amendments would also prevent anonymous complaints from being probed.

The city council's police accountability board proposal followed a similar proposal from Mayor Warren. The key difference between the proposals is the council's legislation gives the accountability board the power to punish officers, something the mayor's office has said may not be legal.

A council spokesperson says the legislation may be considered during a meeting on Thursday, but won't be adopted until at least Tuesday, May 21, 2019 during a normal meeting.

Again, before the measure becomes law, a public vote will be held in November.

Other changes: