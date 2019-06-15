Challenger Baseball World Series 2019

Frontier Field teamed up with Miracle Field of Greater Rochester to host the Challenger Baseball World Series on Saturday morning.

Children with mental and physical challenges got the chance to enjoy playing baseball just like everyone else. Each participant got a chance to bat, and with the help of a buddy, circle the bases and score a run.

Challenger teams from Fairport, Farmington, Greece, Webster, and several others participated in the series.

To learn more about Miracle Field of Greater Rochester click here.