CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival moves to late July, and RIT’s campus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This year’s CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival is going to look very different — the festival could be held at the Rochester Institute of Technology. The festival is waiting until the spring to officially move forward. They are also waiting on public health approval to announce the full lineup.

The festival will be moved to late July 30 and run through August 7. The festival organizers say this move “will allow organizers more flexible space to accommodate anticipated health guidelines that will likely dictate increased audience spacing.”

The decision was also made in hopes that vaccinations will be more widespread, and will take place when classes aren’t in session at the campus.

This announcement comes after the festival was essentially canceled twice last year amid the pandemic.

“Planning is a challenge when we don’t know what the future will bring,” Marc Iacona, Festival Producer and Executive Director said. “We do know that this year’s Festival cannot go on as usual. The way we work and how we live has changed. We are very encouraged that vaccines are becoming more available. And if public health guidelines allow us to proceed this summer, we must adapt to this new environment, which will require a more flexible and spacious festival footprint. The RIT campus meets that criteria.”

The organizers also said that RIT’s ventilation systems would be a benefit when holding this festival. While they didn’t specify whether all shows would be outside or inside, they factored in RIT’s space outside, as well as the flexibility of inside options.

While organizers say that RIT is still close enough to Rochester to allow for quick travel, they are also taking steps to make sure that the City of Rochester is involved and that people have easy access.

“The essence of our Festival has always been to bring our community together, drawn by the majesty of creative improvised music and celebrating as one entity,” John Nugent, Producer and Artistic Director said in a statement. “While this new location will be a change for us all, and the first time we are not downtown, we will still shine the musical spotlight on greater Rochester. We are committed to making every effort to include the City of Rochester and many of our downtown-based partners at this new location. We will create a festive atmosphere including a Jazz Street, assure the ability to walk between venues, and offer a shuttle service.”

The announcement also comes hot on the heels of another boon for RIT; a NY PopsUp show they’re hosting with Garth Fagan Dance.

“The Jazz Fest aligns well with our mission as a university that works at the intersection of technology, the arts, and design,” said RIT President David Munson. “We have almost unlimited space for outdoor performance venues and ample adjacent parking. We’ve also invested more than $8 million in COVID-related infrastructure upgrades, including 3,000 new air purification systems and a variety of touchless technologies.

The festival adds this as well:

As previously announced, producers are committed to honoring agreements with as many artists as possible who were originally booked for the original 19th edition in June 2020. TicketsClub Pass holders will be able to use their passes at this year’s Festival in 2021 or 2022 or 2023.

The two headliner shows, Spyro Gyra and Puss N Boots, which are currently scheduled for June, will be canceled and refunds will be provided to all ticketholders. An email is being sent today to every ticketholder with refund information.