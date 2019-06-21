CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival kicks off on Friday

Rochester, NY (WROC) – Friday’s gorgeous weather marked the perfect start to the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival.

Headliners like the Steve Gadd Band, Patti Labelle, Marc Cohn and Heorge Benson will take the stage during the nine-day event.

Organizers were busy putting the final touches on the venues across Downtown Rochester Friday morning.

In addition to the ticketed performances, there are more than 100 free shows during the festival.

Marc Iacona is the Executive Director and Co-Producer of the Jazz Fest.

“We have some great local musicians,and they do play around the world– so many free elements–open air stage, east and chestnut parcel 5–something for everyone–just come down and enjoy free music,” said Iacona.

There will also be a variety of food trucks and vendors at the festival.

The festival runs until June 29.