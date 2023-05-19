ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —June 1, Hickey Freeman clothes will no longer be made in Rochester: production will be moved to Mexico.

The decision was announced this week.

Luxury Men’s Apparel owns the Hickey Freeman assets, but not the brand. They licensed the brand through Authentic Brands Group. That license ran out at the end of December.

CEO of Hickey Freeman, Stephen Granovsky, said negotiations started in the spring of 2022, then:

“Authentic Brands made a decision early fall, which caught us off guard, to not proceed with us, to not renew,” he said in a Zoom interview with News 8. “And instead signed a license with another company that is going to import the product at a much cheaper price, they’re going to sell $600 suits instead of $2,000 suits, and make them in Mexico.”

The current N. Clinton factory will be rebranded as Rochester Tailored Clothing, and will make goods more like the old Hickey Freeman brand:

Luxury suits and more.

Granovsky said all of the workers at the N. Clinton factory are keeping their jobs. News 8 has also reached out to the union representing most of Hickey Freeman workers and have not heard back yet.

“Rochester really is a one-of-a-kind factory,” Granovsky said. “Our biggest problem is a lack of workers, not demand.”

Granovsky says 80% of their production so far in 2023 has been non-Hickey Freeman clothes. But there is still one more chance to buy Hickey Freeman clothes made in Rochester:

Their new factory store is opening on Union and Broad in Rochester on May 25. Granovsky said the owner of the building, Home Leasing, gave them a “sweetheart” deal to move into the space.

At this new store — which will be open Thursday through Sunday — they will have a blowout four-day sale of Hickey Freeman Goods through the Sunday before Memorial Day, before selling new Rochester Tailored Clothing goods.