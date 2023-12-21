ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Samra Brouk and Assemblymember Sarah Clarke announced $100,000 in funding for Rochester’s Center for Employment Opportunities office on Thursday.

This center helps increase employment for those who were previously incarcerated and works to keep them from going back. They provide those returning from prison with immediate paid employment, skills training, and ongoing career support. Within the last year, CEO Rochester enrolled 130 people and hired more than 100 people into transitional employment. Data has shown that CEO programming can reduce recidivism in a community by 22%.

“With so many gaps in the re-entry process and a large number of barriers integrating back into society, it’s no wonder that formerly incarcerated individuals struggle. No one leaves prison with a goal of returning, so it’s imperative we invest in programs to help everyone succeed with re-entry. And we must use partners that have trust and credibility in the community they serve,” said Assemblymember Sarah Clark.

Additionally, CEO is making investments in advanced training for its program participants in key target areas which represent career opportunities for the reentry population. This includes their Commercial Driver’s License Pathway, IT Training Pathway, and their Emerging Leaders Program.