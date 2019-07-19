Center for Disability Rights hosts annual gala fundraiser

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Center for Disability Rights hosted their annual gala fundraiser Thursday night.

It’s a celebration of the 29th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act. At the event, The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Association of New York State were awarded for their work with the disability community.

“I’m very honored to be receiving the award this year for the work that we’ve done with the Center for Disability Rights to protect consumer-directed and really grow the program,” said CDPAANYS Executive Director Bryan O’Malley.

The event also had a silent auction, a raffle and music.