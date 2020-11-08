Celebration breaks out at Liberty Pole after election results, people discussing change

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A celebration broke out at the Liberty Pole on Saturday afternoon, as election results showed President-Elect Joe Biden break the 270 electoral threshold. The event was hosted by Free the People Roc, an activist group in Rochester. People said they heard about the event on social media. Rochester residents of all ages came out to dance, sing and celebrate what they call change on the horizon.

“I came outside my house today and there was people in the middle of the street, and I was like we should have a party, so here we are,” said Ashley Gantt of Free the People Roc.

“I live around the block and I was like I have to be a part of this,” said Bailey Gribben, a resident.

Gantt said while normally her and Black Lives Matter groups are seen protesting here – now is a time to step back and just celebrate. “Normally people see us out here protesting and marching, while we are excited Trump is leaving and getting fired we still know there are other things that we need to fight for … it’s a small win but we want to be in the space with it.”

People were reflecting on changes they want to see in the next four years:

“A COVID task-force, we need to get this under control, racial equity at a federal level needs to be in legislature,” said Gribben.

“Reform just all over the place, obviously within police system and just social reform as well, Black Lives Matter,” said Brett Kam, a resident.

Some takeaways?

“On both parties, I give them both credit they both achieved the highest and second highest voter turnout ever,” said Gribben.

“While I’m glad that Biden and Kamala is going in, I’m more excited and my faith is more in the people, we see that across the United States especially with Black women,” said Gantt. “I have faith in the people, we want people in the White House we can look to as leaders, but I have faith more in the people.”

A message for those who have been rooting for Pres. Trump to take office?

“Most of my family supports Trump, I’m the outcast in the family” said Kam. “But I would just say give us the grace to see how these next four years go, it may not be what you had in mind but in the end it’s for the people.”