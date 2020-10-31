Celebrating differently this year: Drive-by Halloween zoo draws line of cars

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s no secret Halloween feels different this year. We’ve heard from some families who say they’ll be staying inside, and others who say they’ll be trick-or-treating with masks and caution.

But one option for families on Saturday afternoon involved celebrating in broad daylight – at a drive-by zoo. The event, “Halloween Drive-Thru Zoo” was held in Pittsford.

Tammy Sweet, owner of Two Barn Farm in Lima, partnered with Northwestern Mutual Insurance to make this happen. She says she’s heard from parents expressing concern and confusion about trick-or-treating this year, with the global pandemic. “I know a lot of people are worried about trick-or treating,” she said. That inspired her to offer an option that could be stress-free, and in broad daylight.

The event was completely socially distanced. Visitors drove by an array of animals to wave to and take pictures. No petting was allowed due to the pandemic.

“This is a great safe program,” she said. “You know that you’re going to have fun, you’re not just getting entertained by the animals, you’ve got the characters walking around, military presence, you’ve got the horses, the people waving. A ton of effort has gone into this,” said Sweet.

Scoop’s Ice Cream was offered, as well as kettle corn for visitors.

The event drew hundreds of cars out. They could be seen waiting in line at the side of Rt. 96 to get their Halloween spirit on.

“It was a long wait,” said one Mom. “It took us two hours to get to this far, this is like our venture out and see some costumes and animals.”

Visitors were also contributing to a greater cause. Sweet said the event raises money for Golisano Children’s Hospital and Veterans’ Outreach Center.