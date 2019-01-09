Cedarwood Towers homicide investigation Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Rochester Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that happened at the Cedarwood Towers apartment complex Tuesday evening. New information from the scene says a security guard shot 26-year-old Bradley Thomas after an altercation.

Police say according to witnesses and video surveillance footage, Thomas was threatening other individuals in the lobby of Cedarwood Towers Apartments Tuesday night.

Police say Thomas' initial encounter with a security guard started in the lobby, and continued to the parking lot of the complex. In the lot is where the altercation became physical. This resulted in the guard discharging his legally registered firearm one time at Thomas, striking him in the upper body. Thomas was transported to UR Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

People who reside here, or are affiliated with Cedarwood, shared reactions to last night's shooting.

"I was terrified. Because it's just too much. This is going on unnecessarily," says Joyce Sherman, a resident.

Bruce Meyer, a Meals on Wheels delivery driver, says some of the people he brought food to today at Cedarwood have had enough. "...He (a resident), said 'it's getting too dangerous around here, he's got his application out at other places. So, it's kind of a sad situation.'"

One woman, who used to live at Cedarwood, immediately came to check on her family who live here; this is not the first time something like this has happened. Tanya Craton says "One of my family members got killed here a couple of years ago. And it concerns me because there are kids living here, too. So you have to realize there are kids here. Even a kid could have got shot last night."

We did speak with the family of Bradley Thomas, who say he did have a history of mental illness.

Police say it has been determined this case will be forwarded to the District Attorney's office for further consideration.