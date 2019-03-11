CDS holds bowling and raffles fundraiser in Webster Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WEBSTER, NY (WROC) - CDS Wolf held its 12th annual bowling and raffle fundraiser in Webster.

CDS helps provide housing and other services to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, returning veterans, and seniors'.

They raised a total fifty thousand dollars and 10 percent came from one team.

"We bring our own teams, so these are friends that have just supported Chuckie for always... And they continue to support him... It's very humbling, to have such great family and friends," says Margie dell, a volunteer chairperson.

Both community members and volunteers participated in today's fundraiser.

If you'd like to volunteer you can go to cdslifetransitions.org.



