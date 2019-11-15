CDC warns world of ‘superbug’ catastrophe

(WROC) — A new report from the Centers for Disease Control, or CDC warns the world of potential catastrophe.

Drug-resistant bacteria, or ‘superbugs’ are now infecting 2.8 million people and causing more than 35,000 deaths each year. These superbugs exist in every nation in the world.

The CDC says the overuse of antibiotics is to blame.

According to the report, 70% of hospital patients in the U.S. were given more antibiotics than they needed. That leads to drug resistant germs being bred in hospitals which can be life-threatening to people with weakened immune systems.

Dr. Emil Lesho at RGH said if we’re going to fight this, we need to appreciate how lucky we are to have antibiotics.

“We don’t appreciate that simple seizures like C-sections, of which millions are performed everyday or elective surgery are made possible with antibiotics. Patients with other illnesses rely heavily on antibiotics when they commonly get infected. For example chemotherapy, organ transplants, all of these miracles of medicine are being threatened by the lack of effective antibiotics,” said Lesho.

The CDC says broad changes need to be made soon — like limiting antibiotics to those who really need them, and limiting meat products filled with the drugs.