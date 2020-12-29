CDC recommending grocery store workers be included in Phase 1B for vaccine

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When we think of essential workers in the age of COVID-19, we may be quick to think of doctors or nurses first. Grocery store workers are part of this group, too. Right now they’re set to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the state’s Phase 2 distribution plan, but the CDC is recommending they be placed in Phase 1B.

At Hegedorn’s in Webster, employees say they’ve been busy through both Thanksgiving and Christmas. Lots of customers come in and out, increasing the number of in-person interactions staff members have on a daily basis.

“Once the holiday season hit it was basically like beginning of pandemic, we had to have three managers on front of the store end every day,” said Sofia Bosco, front end manager.

Bosco says she can definitely feel overlooked at times when it comes to vaccine rollout. She says many of her coworkers have been showing up non-stop since the start of the pandemic. She plans on getting the vaccine when it’s available, but is especially concerned for older colleagues.

“A lot of them can’t stay home or do what I did, take three months off, because they have bills to pay rent to get done,” she said.

Manager Jon Gonzalez says it would be great to get the vaccine for his workers sooner than later, but all he can do is follow guidance. So far, there hasn’t been a lot of information shared about when his staff would get the vaccine. Gonzalez says most of his staff has expressed interest and would benefit from this vaccine. Some had to leave work this year due to home situations or being at-risk.

“I haven’t had a lot of communication on this yet,” he said. “It’s been a difficult year on everybody, despite all the precautions we can take, you’re out in public, there’s a lot of people around, and it weighs on everyone’s minds, it does.”

Included with grocery workers in Phase 2 distribution are first responders who weren’t in Phase 1, meaning firefighters and law enforcement. It also includes staff in schools, transit employees, public health workers, childcare providers, and any other essential frontline workers who interact with the public or maintain critical infrastructure. Other long-term care facility patients and those living in other congregate settings are included, as well as individuals in general population deemed high risk due to comorbidities and health conditions.

The New York State COVID Vaccine Distribution and Implementation Task Force is leading efforts to set up the state’s vaccination program. The Monroe County Department of Health tells News 8 the Finger Lakes Regional Vaccine Hub – URMC – is following the task force’s prioritization matrix to distribute the vaccine. Any change in distribution would have to come from the state task force.

The State Department of Health told News 8 on Tuesday the following:

“Right now, New York’s focus is on frontline healthcare workers, nursing home residents and nursing home staff – a universe of 2 million. Approximately 140,000 have been vaccinated. This remains the focus. We will talk about next steps in the next few weeks.”