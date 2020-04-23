CDC issues new COVID-19 guidance to pet owners after 2 NY cats test positive

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Center for Disease Control is issuing new guidance to pet owners after two cats tested positive for COVID19 here in New York State. The two cats are the first U.S. pets to test positive for the virus.

While only one of the cats lived in a household where anyone tested positive for COVID19, it’s believed that the virus spread from the humans to their pets.

The felines are not the first to test positive for the virus, tigers at the Bronx Zoo caught the virus after one of their handlers was infected with COVID19.

“Felines as a species are probably more apt to get the virus from people but we’ve seen so few cases of that that it’s really to early to predict what that’s going to be,” said Todd Whilen, the Medical Director at Pittsford Animal Hospital.

As of now there are no known cases of cats infecting humans.

“This is a zoonotic disease, a disease that is spread from animals to people and so we’ve got to think that virus has the potential to go in the reverse,” said Whilen.

Routine animal testing for Covid19 is not recommended. Partly because positive cases in pets are rare, and partly because the tests are notoriously difficult to get even for humans.

Any decision about testing a pet would need to be made with both the State Veterinarian and public health officials.

“We’re going to leave that up to the State Veterinarian to decide who is going to be tested and for what reasons,” said Whilen.

The CDC is issuing new guidance to protect both pets and their owners. But the bottom line according to Dr. Whilen is to make sure your social distancing with your pet.

“Treat your pet as if it was a person in terms of social distancing and contact with other people and pets. Keepthem indoors as much as possible. And be super cautious when you have someone positive with COVID in the house,” said Whilen.

The CDC also recommends the following.

Do not let pets interact with people or other pets outside of your household.

Keep cats indoors whenever possible.

Walk a dog on a leash maintaining 6 feet of distance between other people and pets.

Avoid places like dog parks where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

If you or anyone else in your household is sick with COVID19, the CDC recommends the following…

When possible have another family member care for your pets until you are better.

Avoid contact with your pet including petting, bedding, or sharing food.

If you must care for a pet while sick, wear a mask and wash your hands before and after interacting with pets.