ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - "I've got olive oil infused, coconut oil infused, I have loose leaf tea," And those are just a few of the products. Michael Iuliucci with Cannabis Cures says they are all low THC and legalized hemp products.

"Essentially, it's a superfood that's been taken out of our diet and we're just adding it back into our diet."

Iulicci says cannabinoids are naturally in the body, usually produced with vigorous work. But since many of us have jobs that aren't like the old days on the farm and running around, he says these products help get natural levels back into your system.

"For me, it really helps with my seizures and my anxiety," says Iulicci.

But this is not marijuana and does not produce the "high" you might be thinking of. The medicinal benefits vary from person to person. "It's very hard to say indefinitely 'these things do these things,'" he adds.

Iulicci says as supplements, these not meant to be miracle cures for anything, but they have helped treat a variety of ailments in customers, including back pain relief, improved eyesight, and the truly remarkable..."I've provided my product actually to people in California who mixed it with THC and taken people out of comas."

They also have baking flour for making those brownies with a special kick. He says, "You can use this as a dry material to cook and bake with as well."

Iulicci says he likes to make morning power bars. And he doesn't do them half-baked, either. "Yeah, all the way! No half-baked."

The station is set up at 2 Public Market St. in Rochester. You can learn more about Cannabis Cures by clicking here.

(We should note that before trying any of these supplements, you should consult a doctor).